Reactions To Job Sikhala And Godfrey Sithole's Conviction For Incitement Of Public Violence

Morgen Komichi, a senior official in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), called for public attendance on the sentencing day, highlighting the significant support Sikhala received during the trial.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said he was not surprised by the verdict, viewing it as political persecution by the current regime. He said:

As expected, the regime has convicted Job Sikhala of inciting public violence! His defence lawyers will argue their mitigation points on the 29th of January. This is just persecution of political opponents by this deplorable regime! It also means that Job Sikhala will remain in jail until the day of sentencing when he will know whether he will be released on account of bail time served or whether the regime will continue persecuting him.

Clifton, a Twitter user, shared a similar sentiment, claiming that the magistrate, Tafadzwa Miti, had previously referred to Sikhala as an incorrigible criminal, despite the fact that he had not been convicted before. Clifton said:

I’m not surprised that Tafadzwa Miti who is basically a Zanupf activist masquerading as a magistrate decided that Job Sikhala was guilty. This is the same person who once called Sikhala an incorrigible criminal and yet he had never been convicted of any crime.

Another Twitter user, Benard Marima, suggested executive interference, speculating that Sikhala’s comments criticiing President Mnangagwa’s family had influenced the judges’ decision to keep him in jail. Marima said:

The biggest issue here is that Job Sikhala said “Zimbabwe doesn’t belong to Mnangagwa’s mom,it belongs to all Zimbabweans,That video was played to mnangagwa and he was so furious. So all thoz judges as instructed they have no choice bt to keep skhala in jail. Zvinotaurwa

Public reactions on social media showcased a mix of empathy, frustration, and calls for justice. Many expressed sympathy for Sikhala and his family, emphasizing the need for change in the country. Some users questioned the fairness of the justice system and its treatment of political opponents, while others saw the conviction as an attack on democracy and human rights. The case has drawn attention to the issue of politicians being criminalized in Zimbabwe, with calls to free political prisoners and ensure a fair justice system.

