Zimbabwean Government Says It's Concerned Over Misery-Type Life Of Retired Civil Servants

The Zimbabwean government has expressed deep concern over the prevailing “misery type of living” experienced by a significant number of retired civil servants. The government believes that this distressing situation is primarily attributable to the lack of knowledge and life skills among retirees, particularly regarding retirement planning.

According to an internal memorandum from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the government has recognised the urgent need to empower prospective retirees with essential retirement planning skills. The memorandum seen by Pindula News states that after conducting a pilot retirement planning program in collaboration with the Public Service Commission in November and December 2023, the Human Resources Department (HRD) is now requesting the names of civil servants who hold positions of Deputy Director Grade and below and are fifty years of age or older. Read the memorandum in part: