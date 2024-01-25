Teacher In Court For Alleged Vehicle Smuggling, Defrauding Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

5 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jan 2024 07:08:22 GMT

A 51-year-old teacher from Shurugwi has been taken to court for allegedly defrauding the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) by smuggling a vehicle into the country. The teacher, Bekithemba Ganyani, who works at Parkinson Secondary School, appeared before a magistrate in Harare and was remanded in custody until Friday, according to The Sunday Mail. Ganyani’s accomplice, Peter Muruki, who was a clearing agent at Beitbridge Border Post, has since passed away.

According to the court, in February 2023, Ganyani purchased a 2013 Toyota Aqua vehicle in South Africa intending to import it using the civil servants rebate scheme. However, instead of following the proper procedure of applying for the rebate through the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Ganyani conspired with the late Muruki to obtain a fake rebate letter for importing the vehicle.

Ganyani provided the late Muruki with copies of his driver’s license and pay slip, and paid him $300 to process the fake rebate letter. The deceased then presented the forged documents to ZIMRA officials at Beitbridge Border Post.

