Harare City Council Concedes Failure To Remove Street Vendors

Speaking at the meeting, City of Harare health services department director Dr Prosper Chonzi said (via Chronicle):

An order was made for us to remove all the food vendors in Harare to ensure that our streets are clean. But as you have seen we haven’t done very well there.

The general economy is playing against us. We have been playing hide and seek after vendors and it isn’t working.

We are glad now that the Government has come up with Chenesa Harare, and if we clean up for now then we come up with medium and long-term plans to maintain the clean environment that’s there.

As the Director of Health in the City, I’m not happy with the vending situation in the city, it’s plain against what we are trying to achieve and contain the outbreak. And trying to enforce not giving us the intended results.