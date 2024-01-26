Harare City Council Concedes Failure To Remove Street Vendors
The Harare City Council has conceded that the removal of street vendors has been a failure.
The Government recently ordered the local authority to remove vendors from the streets in the Central Business District to curb the spread of cholera which has since been detected in almost all districts in the country.
On Wednesday, several senior Government officials met with the media to give an update on the state of water, sanitation, hygiene and current cholera outbreak control in Zimbabwe.
Speaking at the meeting, City of Harare health services department director Dr Prosper Chonzi said (via Chronicle):
An order was made for us to remove all the food vendors in Harare to ensure that our streets are clean. But as you have seen we haven’t done very well there.
The general economy is playing against us. We have been playing hide and seek after vendors and it isn’t working.
We are glad now that the Government has come up with Chenesa Harare, and if we clean up for now then we come up with medium and long-term plans to maintain the clean environment that’s there.
As the Director of Health in the City, I’m not happy with the vending situation in the city, it’s plain against what we are trying to achieve and contain the outbreak. And trying to enforce not giving us the intended results.
Chonzi said there must be a change of mindset and residents should know that they risk contracting diseases by buying food from uninspected places.
As of 24 January 2024, Zimbabwe had 20 446 suspected Cholera cases, 2 324 confirmed cases, 19 711 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 381 suspected deaths.
