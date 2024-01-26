Ministry Of Transport Official Arrested For Looting Mbudzi Traffic Interchange Fund

Shenje, working in cahoots with one Levy Idana [who is still at large] and some lawyers, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney.

They used the fraudulent agreement of sale to claim compensation, misrepresenting that Idana had purchased the property.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Shenje went on to facilitate the processing working together with other Ministry officials. As a result, Idana was paid USD200 000.00.

Last week, a local weekly publication reported that ZACC had questioned several directors at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development over alleged fraudulent activities linked to Mbudzi Traffic Interchange project funds.

According to the report, the officials were quizzed by ZACC after whistle-blowers leaked details linking them to the “pillage” of a fund meant to compensate owners of companies and houses who were moved to pave the way for the construction of the traffic interchange.

Officials who spoke to the publication claimed that of this figure, US$12 million could have been paid out to 52 affected individuals and businesses by the end of 2023.

The US$88 million Mbudzi interchange is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road and High Glen Road in Harare.

Funding for the project is being done through local financial institutions, while the contractor for the project is a joint venture of three local road construction companies: Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting and Masimba Construction, collectively coming under the banner of Tefoma Construction joint venture.

When complete, the interchange will have 13 bridges and 15 kilometres of interchange and service outlets.

This is expected to eliminate congestion at the point where two major highways meet the Beitbridge-Harare national highway.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment