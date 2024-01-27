Chivayo Gifts Jah Prayzah US$180K Mercedes Benz
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted musician Jah Prayzah with a brand-new US$180 000, S500 Mercedes Benz.
Chivayo, who has been dishing out cars and cash to artists in recent months, said his gift to Jah Prayzah was to show his appreciation for his music. Chivayo posted on X (formerly Twitter):
It would be very UNFAIR and grossly UNREASONABLE for me not to also acknowledge and recognize our own LEGEND and SUPERSTAR the man himself JAH PRAYZAH… Hantinga kanganwe zvazuro ne HOPE, back then wakaimba MUDHARA VACHAUYA then takazomuona zveshuwa akazouya uye iri Shumba inoruma zvokwadi.Ukazoimba uchiti KUTONGA KWARO na zvino richiri kutonga haro GAMBA riya and now the recent amazing CHIREMERA and for sure vaka gara pava ka gadzikwa, havana kubvuta vaka sarudzwa indeed he was democratically elected in terms of our constitution, WE VOTED FOR HIM… Zvokwadi haunyebi vane ZOPZO uye IMHONDORO.Feedback
Chivayo said Jah Prayzah’s music was consistent with ZANU PF’s victory in general elections over the years. He said:
My brother, not only has your music been consistent with our ZANU PF’s inevitable victory all the the way but you are also the ZIMBABWE NATIONAL ARMY brand Ambassador crowned with a very senior rank of Full Colonel, an appointment and rank that an ordinary citizen like me can only DREAM OF… As my small way of saying THANK YOU please kindly accept and go and immediately collect your new 2023 MERCEDES BENZ 5500 4MATIC at EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP see Victor… Nakidzwa hako uri mu latest shape yako you deserve it… 180 thousand dollars well spent on you wholeheartedly…Congratulations to you my brother you earned it and you deserve it… EDelivers.
In September 2023, Chivayo bought a US$65 000 Toyota Hilux GD6 for DJ Masomera. He said it was his small way of saying thank you for his support to ZANU PF.
Masomere is a teacher at Ndarama High School in Masvingo who rose to prominence due to his active role as a Master of Ceremony at various ZANU PF rallies in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.
In October 2023, Chivayo gifted the ZIYA Cultural Arts Trust trio cast – Vharazipi, Chairman and Mbuya Mai John – US$10 000 cash each.
He also donated a Toyota GD6 and house to Chief Hwenje for his song “Mai Welly”.
