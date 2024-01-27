Education Minister Praises Schools For Cholera Response
The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, has commended schools for complying with the regulations set by the government in response to the cholera outbreak.
CITE reported Moyo as saying all the schools that he has toured since the commencement of the 2024 First Term complied with the regulations. Moyo said:
When schools opened, we were already faced with the pandemic. We requested, through a circular, that all schools ensure they have water at all times at washing facilities, at the gate and outside classroom blocks.Feedback
We are glad that at all the schools we have toured thus far in various provinces, there is complete compliance.
I would also like to commend Bulawayo Province for being the best province in terms of output.
Your results have been the best: 80 per cent pass rate in 2021, 86 per cent in 2022, and a remarkable 92 per cent pass rate last year.
This is a great improvement and these are fantastic results.
School authorities present pleaded with the Government to provide more funds for the construction of classroom blocks.
A representative from the National Association for Secondary Schools (NASH) said that the acute shortage of classrooms was forcing some schools to resort to double sessions.
Moyo acknowledged the challenges faced by schools and assured them that the government intends to allocate at least US$5 000 to 250 schools each towards the development of learning infrastructure.
