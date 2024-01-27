Education Minister Praises Schools For Cholera Response

We are glad that at all the schools we have toured thus far in various provinces, there is complete compliance.

I would also like to commend Bulawayo Province for being the best province in terms of output.

Your results have been the best: 80 per cent pass rate in 2021, 86 per cent in 2022, and a remarkable 92 per cent pass rate last year.

This is a great improvement and these are fantastic results.

School authorities present pleaded with the Government to provide more funds for the construction of classroom blocks.

A representative from the National Association for Secondary Schools (NASH) said that the acute shortage of classrooms was forcing some schools to resort to double sessions.

Moyo acknowledged the challenges faced by schools and assured them that the government intends to allocate at least US$5 000 to 250 schools each towards the development of learning infrastructure.

