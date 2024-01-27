Zimbabwe Takes Delivery Of 294K Cholera Vaccines

We are waiting for the last batch and hoping that by tomorrow we will receive the third batch of 294 000 doses to make them 892 000. We should start our vaccination campaign from January 29 up to February 2. But we are expecting 2.3 million doses so we will be vaccinating as they come. The second tranche of another 894 000 doses will be coming and we will dispatch it until the 2.3 million doses are completed. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

He said the campaign would initially target hotspots, mainly Manicaland, Masvingo, Harare, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West provinces.

The supplies received by the Government yesterday comprised antibiotics, oral rehydration salts, infusion giving sets, and other commodities used in the treatment of the disease. Added Mombeshora:

Amongst the reported cholera cases, 31 per cent were under 15 years of age, while 14 per cent were children under the age of five. As we can see today, most of the commodities we have received will cater for children, and vulnerable people and these commodities will go a long way in reducing the mortality in children.

As of 25 January 2024, Zimbabwe had 20 678 suspected Cholera cases, 2 332 confirmed cases, 19 971 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 389 suspected deaths.

60 out of the 63 districts in Zimbabwe have reported cholera cases and poor water supplies, sanitation, and hygiene have been identified as the major contributors to the outbreak.

