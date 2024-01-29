MDC 2019 Gweru Congress: Winners And Losers
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) held its 5th elective congress in Gweru in May 2019 where Nelson Chamisa emerged as the president of the party. The election results have gained attention lately because there are rumours that the disputed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, is reactivating the structures that were established during the MDC congress.
This comes after Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC, resigned from the party, alleging infiltration and hijacking of the CCC by the ruling ZANU PF and its allies. The departure of Chamisa has created a leadership vacuum in the party, and the CCC is now working to fill that void.
This information is being reposted here due to the high interest in the matter. It provides an overview of the election results from the MDC congress and highlights the ongoing developments within the CCC. We present the results below:
President:
- Nelson Chamisa (unopposed)
Vice Presidents:
- Welshman Ncube,
- Tendai Biti,
- Lynette Karenyi-Kore
Treasurer-General:
- David Coltart
National Party Chairperson & Deputy in that order:
- Thabitha Khumalo
- Job Sikhala
Secretary-General:
- Charlton Hwende (defeated Douglas Mwonzora)
MDC WOMEN’s ASSEMBLY:
Chair & Deputy in that order:
- Paurina Mpariwa
- Philis Ndhlovu
Secretary-General & Deputy in that order:
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
- Vimbai Tsvangirai
- Regnat Mangava
Organising Secretary & Deputy in that order:
- Base Ngoma
- Virginia Mafuta
Treasurer and Vice in that order:
- Margret Matiyenga
- Monica Ncube
Information and Vice in that order:
- Meliwe Phuti
- Martha Muronzi (Mash Central)
YOUTH ASSEMBLY:
Chair & Deputy in that order:
- Obey Sithole
- Cecilia Chimbiri
Secretary General Deputy Sec Gen in that order:
- Gift Siziba
- Babra Nyagomo
Treasurer General Deputy in that order:
- Vimbai Mavherudze
- Judith Tobaiwa
Organizer and Deputy in that order:
- Gift Kurauone
- Netsai Marova