MDC 2019 Gweru Congress: Winners And Losers

7 minutes ago Mon, 29 Jan 2024 18:14:57 GMT

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) held its 5th elective congress in Gweru in May 2019 where Nelson Chamisa emerged as the president of the party. The election results have gained attention lately because there are rumours that the disputed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, is reactivating the structures that were established during the MDC congress.

This comes after Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC, resigned from the party, alleging infiltration and hijacking of the CCC by the ruling ZANU PF and its allies. The departure of Chamisa has created a leadership vacuum in the party, and the CCC is now working to fill that void.

This information is being reposted here due to the high interest in the matter. It provides an overview of the election results from the MDC congress and highlights the ongoing developments within the CCC. We present the results below:

