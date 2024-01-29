Ministry Of Transport Introduces Online Booking Platform To Address Driver's License Backlog

Option 2 is to visit the website https://cvrbooking.motzw.com. It’s important to note that CoC licenses need to be renewed every 5 years, which involves updating biometric information, photos, and vision tests. The ZIMPOST card issuance process includes receiving notifications about the arrival and dispatch of the card.

These measures aim to streamline the licensing process and reduce the backlog. By utilizing online platforms, individuals can conveniently book their appointments. It is essential to follow the correct procedures and be aware of fraudulent websites that may attempt to deceive people. The Ministry said:

Please be aware that there are fraudulent websites circulating to fleece the public, and we advise against using them.

Here are the instructions provided on the website:

Step 1:

To complete your booking, you need to enter all the required information. This includes your full name, ID number, DG number, licensing location (VID Test Centre), licensing year, and a photo of your paper license (blue copy/certificate of competence/COC). Please note that we are currently accepting bookings only from individuals who obtained their paper license/blue copy/COC between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2020. The notification for the next batch of bookings will be provided at a later time.

Step 2:

After submitting your information, it may take up to 5 working days for your information to be confirmed and processed. If you made your booking through the web portal, you will receive email notifications whenever there is a change in the status of your booking. If you made your booking through the WhatsApp bot, you can check the status of your booking by providing your booking reference. You have the flexibility to check the status using either the WhatsApp bot or the web platform.

Step 3:

Once your booking is confirmed, please check the status to ensure its confirmation. Once confirmed, you can select a convenient date and time for biometric capturing at your preferred or nearest VID depot. If needed, you can also reschedule your appointment at a later time. To track the progress of your booking, use the provided booking reference.

