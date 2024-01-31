Illegal Vehicle Trafficking: Zimbabwe Police Found Smuggled Honda Fit At The Border
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) found a black Honda Fit car in Madabe Area, Plumtree that had been smuggled into Zimbabwe on January 26, 2024, from Botswana. Police say two unknown men smuggled it through an unauthorised crossing point. A police report seen by Pindula News states that the police received information and located the car along the banks of the Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side. Read the report:
On 27/01/21, Police in Plumtree acted on received information and recovered a black unregistered Honda Fit vehicle in Madabe Area, Plumtree. Investigations carried out established that on 26/01/24, two unknown male suspects smuggled the motor vehicle from Botswana to Zimbabwe through an undesignated crossing point. The smuggled motor vehicle was trapped along the banks of Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side. The Police searched the motor vehicle and recovered 48 x Bella Home Queen bed sheets, 20 fleece blankets and 10 fleece jackets which were also smuggled from Botswana.
Police said further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.
Vehicle Trafficking
Multiple incidents of smuggling have been reported in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. In November 2023, the police in Matabeleland South discovered a smuggling syndicate at Plumtree Border Post. They seized five smuggled Honda Fit cars and various goods brought into the country illegally from Botswana. Smuggling has intensified over the years after the Zimbabwean government banned the importation of vehicles older than 10 years as part of an effort to support the local motor industry, reduce imports, and limit greenhouse gas emissions. Second-hand vehicles manufactured more than 10 years ago, except for commercial and agricultural vehicles, are no longer allowed into the country.
The smuggling of Honda Fit cars, which are often used as pirate taxis, has created a demand for illegal importation. This activity undermines efforts to combat road accidents and pollution, affecting climate change mitigation. Most of the vehicles are smuggled through the South African borders. Vehicle trafficking involves stolen or fraudulently acquired vehicles being moved from one country to another for use or sale. Luxury cars are commonly smuggled, and there are also cases of stolen or hijacked trucks being transported across borders.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v