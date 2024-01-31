Illegal Vehicle Trafficking: Zimbabwe Police Found Smuggled Honda Fit At The Border

Vehicle Trafficking

Multiple incidents of smuggling have been reported in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. In November 2023, the police in Matabeleland South discovered a smuggling syndicate at Plumtree Border Post. They seized five smuggled Honda Fit cars and various goods brought into the country illegally from Botswana. Smuggling has intensified over the years after the Zimbabwean government banned the importation of vehicles older than 10 years as part of an effort to support the local motor industry, reduce imports, and limit greenhouse gas emissions. Second-hand vehicles manufactured more than 10 years ago, except for commercial and agricultural vehicles, are no longer allowed into the country.

The smuggling of Honda Fit cars, which are often used as pirate taxis, has created a demand for illegal importation. This activity undermines efforts to combat road accidents and pollution, affecting climate change mitigation. Most of the vehicles are smuggled through the South African borders. Vehicle trafficking involves stolen or fraudulently acquired vehicles being moved from one country to another for use or sale. Luxury cars are commonly smuggled, and there are also cases of stolen or hijacked trucks being transported across borders.

