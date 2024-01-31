Opposition Politician Job Sikhala 'Kicked Out' Of Zimbabwe Prison At Night

6 minutes ago Wed, 31 Jan 2024 10:11:02 GMT

Opposition politician Job Sikhala says he was “kicked out” from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Zimbabwe on Tuesday night. Authorities allegedly decided to release him early after learning that many people planned to give him a grand welcome upon his release, NewZimbabwe reported. Sikhala had been given a suspended jail term for inciting public violence and was originally scheduled to be released the following morning. He was informed during the night that he had to leave immediately and was dropped off by the roadside. He said:

I was kicked out. I was told you have to go now, that’s the instruction we got so they took me out and dumped me by the roadside. At this time can you imagine.

Sikhala expressed concerns that there may have been plans to abduct him by state agents. He had been in prison since June 2022 when he was arrested for inciting public violence which erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali.

