Chamisa Tells Hwende He Will "Never Return To CCC"
Kuwadzana East MP, Chalton Hwende (CCC) says he had a two-hour-long meeting with the party’s former president Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday following the latter’s abrupt resignation.
Posting on X this Thursday, Hwende said Chamisa categorically stated he will “never return to the CCC” and will announce his next move soon.
Hwende, who said he will soon consult his constituents on the way forward, reiterated that Chamisa remains the opposition’s “best foot forward” in ending ZANU PF’s grip on power. Said Hwende:
On Tuesday I had a 2 hr conversation with President Nelson Chamisa and we discussed his resignation statement. He is clear that he will never return to the CCC and he will make an announcement on his next move soon. I agree with his decision. Tomorrow I will begin a series of consultations with the people of Kuwadzana East so that I can be guided on the next move. President Chamisa remains our best foot forward to bring change to this country.
Hwende was considered a close ally of Chamisa in the MDC Alliance and won the secretary-general post at the party’s congress held in Gweru in 2019.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
He, however, failed to condemn Sengezo Tshabangu when he embarked on the infamous recalls that will almost certainly allow ZANU PF to attain a parliamentary two-thirds majority when the next round of by-elections will be held on 03 February.
Hwende’s silence, in the face of Tshabangu’s destructive onslaught, was interpreted by analysts as a tacit approval of the recalls.
It remains to be seen whether Hwende will stick with CCC without Chamisa or join his longtime colleague in another political project.
More: Pindula News