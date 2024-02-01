Man (22) Who Killed Wife (39) Arrested At Mother's Homestead
A 22-year-old man who allegedly killed his 39-year-old wife over an undisclosed issue before fleeing from the scene has been arrested.
In a statement, the ZRP said Stanley Mahachi (22) fatally struck his wife Dadirai Mudarikwa (39) with a spade in the head on 25 January 2024.
Mahachi was arrested on Tuesday at his mother’s homestead in Mawarire Village, Mwenezi, Masvingo. Police said:
ZRP confirms the arrest of Stanley Mahachi (22) who was being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Zvishavane on 25/01/24 in which the suspect struck his wife, Dadirai Mudarikwa (39), with a spade on the head following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The suspect was arrested at his mother’s homestead in Mawarire Village, Mwenezi, Masvingo on 30/01/24.
A report claims that in Zimbabwe, 42.7% of women between the ages of 15-49 have experienced domestic violence in their lives which often results in loss of life.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
More: Pindula News