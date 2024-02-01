Pindula|Search Pindula
Man (22) Who Killed Wife (39) Arrested At Mother's Homestead

A 22-year-old man who allegedly killed his 39-year-old wife over an undisclosed issue before fleeing from the scene has been arrested.

In a statement, the ZRP said Stanley Mahachi (22) fatally struck his wife Dadirai Mudarikwa (39) with a spade in the head on 25 January 2024.

Mahachi was arrested on Tuesday at his mother’s homestead in Mawarire Village, Mwenezi, Masvingo. Police said:

ZRP confirms the arrest of Stanley Mahachi (22) who was being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Zvishavane on 25/01/24 in which the suspect struck his wife, Dadirai Mudarikwa (39), with a spade on the head following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The suspect was arrested at his mother’s homestead in Mawarire Village, Mwenezi, Masvingo on 30/01/24.

A report claims that in Zimbabwe, 42.7% of women between the ages of 15-49 have experienced domestic violence in their lives which often results in loss of life.

