Man (22) Who Killed Wife (39) Arrested At Mother's Homestead

4 minutes ago Thu, 01 Feb 2024 14:17:13 GMT

A 22-year-old man who allegedly killed his 39-year-old wife over an undisclosed issue before fleeing from the scene has been arrested.

In a statement, the ZRP said Stanley Mahachi (22) fatally struck his wife Dadirai Mudarikwa (39) with a spade in the head on 25 January 2024.

Mahachi was arrested on Tuesday at his mother’s homestead in Mawarire Village, Mwenezi, Masvingo. Police said:

