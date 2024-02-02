Owen Ncube Recommends Unknown "IT Expert" For A Non-existent Vacancy At Econet

I have no doubt that once equipped with the knowledge and skills from your institution; he will contribute immensely to the development of our nation.

Could you kindly consider his application.

Commenting on the development, award-winning investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said the letter is a manifestation of the “gross abuse of authority”. He wrote on X:

In a deeply corrupt society like what Zimbabwe has become in the past 5 years, this is just another day at the office. This is gross misuse of authority which undermines fair competition and merit-based hiring practices. Such corrupt actions erode public trust and correctly lead to accusations of corruption and nepotism.

But hey, this is Zimbabwe where anything goes, the Bongo-Bongo Land of corruption! Let us assume that Econet employs this chap after receiving this letter from the minister; How will the minister deal with a situation where there is a need for arbitration between Econet and another entity? Let us assume that Econet refused to be part of this nepotistic corrupt request, how will it be treated if there is an issue which requires the minister’s intervention? In a normal country, the minister would resign or be fired for this. In a normal country the opposition would be on top of this issue. Are we a normal country? Let us wait and see!

