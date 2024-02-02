SADC Leaders Hold Virtual Extraordinary Summit On Cholera

5 minutes ago Fri, 02 Feb 2024 11:22:05 GMT

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is holding a virtual extraordinary summit of Heads of State and Government this Friday, 02 February, to discuss the cholera outbreak in the region.

In a statement, the SADC Secretariat said the extraordinary summit will receive and consider the report regarding the cholera outbreak in several member states, their state of preparedness and responses to the outbreaks.

The summit is being chaired by SADC Chairperson President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola. Reads the statement:

