SADC Leaders Hold Virtual Extraordinary Summit On Cholera
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is holding a virtual extraordinary summit of Heads of State and Government this Friday, 02 February, to discuss the cholera outbreak in the region.
In a statement, the SADC Secretariat said the extraordinary summit will receive and consider the report regarding the cholera outbreak in several member states, their state of preparedness and responses to the outbreaks.
The summit is being chaired by SADC Chairperson President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola. Reads the statement:
The fight against cholera aligns with the African regional framework for the implementation of the global strategy for cholera prevention and control, 2018-2030.
This framework supports the new global strategy for cholera control at the country level, providing a definitive pathway towards a world where cholera no longer poses a threat to public health.
The extraordinary SADC summit was preceded by the extraordinary meeting of the Committee of Sadc Ministers of Health with technical support from the World Health Organisation, the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) office for Eastern and Southern Africa and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and another extraordinary meeting of the Sadc Council of Ministers.
According to OXFAM, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe are facing an unprecedented surge of cholera cases.
In a statement issued two weeks ago, OXFAM warned that the situation could become uncontrollable and difficult to manage.
