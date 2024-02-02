Zimbabwe Trains 987 Nurses On Rapid Cholera Testing

Rapid Antigen RDTs offer a game-changer, faster results as RDTs deliver results within 15-30 minutes, enabling prompt medical intervention and outbreak containment. Nurses can readily perform RDTs, even in resource-limited settings.

With trained nurses equipped for RDTs, diagnosis becomes readily available at local health facilities, eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances to centralized laboratories.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Recognising the crucial role of nurses in frontline healthcare, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has given priority to their training in RDTs.

This promotes the quick identification of cholera cases, and early diagnosis allows for prompt isolation and treatment, which minimizes transmission risks.

Furthermore, accurate and timely diagnosis improves case management, leading to better patient outcomes, as it guides optimal treatment.

Decentralised testing also facilitates comprehensive community-level surveillance, enabling early detection and outbreak control.

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with a cholera outbreak and as of 31 January 2024, the country had 21 835 suspected Cholera cases, 2 387 confirmed cases, 21 134 recoveries, 71 confirmed cases and 416 suspected deaths.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment