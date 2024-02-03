ZEC Says Ready For Today’s By-elections
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is 100 per cent ready to conduct by-elections this Saturday, with the distribution of ballot papers already done.
ZEC vice chairperson Rodney Kiwa said that about 230 400 ballot papers have been printed for the six constituencies, while 136 850 ballot papers were printed for local authority by-elections.
552 polling stations will used in the by-elections.
Six National Assembly constituencies will be having by-elections, that is, Seke, Goromonzi South, Pelandaba-Tashabalala, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, and Mkoba North.
On Friday, disputed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu successfully obtained leave of the High Court to execute the court’s judgment, granted two weeks ago, barring the 23 CCC party candidates from contesting in the by-elections.
Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, who presided over the case a fortnight ago, ruled in Tshabangu’s favour again and granted the latter leave to execute pending an appeal by the party’s recalled elected representatives in the Supreme Court.
Those barred from contesting in the polls on a CCC ticket include deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba who was a legislator for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, the former CCC Chief Whip Amos Chibaya who was Mkoba North Member of Parliament, and Stephen Chagwiza who was representing Goromonzi South.
Former Harare Mayor Ian Makone who was Councillor for Ward 18 is also among the 20 councillors who were barred from contesting in today’s by-elections.
