ZEC Says Ready For Today’s By-elections

Six National Assembly constituencies will be having by-elections, that is, Seke, Goromonzi South, Pelandaba-Tashabalala, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, and Mkoba North.

On Friday, disputed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu successfully obtained leave of the High Court to execute the court’s judgment, granted two weeks ago, barring the 23 CCC party candidates from contesting in the by-elections.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, who presided over the case a fortnight ago, ruled in Tshabangu’s favour again and granted the latter leave to execute pending an appeal by the party’s recalled elected representatives in the Supreme Court.

Those barred from contesting in the polls on a CCC ticket include deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba who was a legislator for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, the former CCC Chief Whip Amos Chibaya who was Mkoba North Member of Parliament, and Stephen Chagwiza who was representing Goromonzi South.

Former Harare Mayor Ian Makone who was Councillor for Ward 18 is also among the 20 councillors who were barred from contesting in today’s by-elections.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment