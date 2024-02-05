Richard Tsvangirai Says His Dedication To Parliament Is Not For Financial Gain

6 minutes ago Mon, 05 Feb 2024 10:59:48 GMT

Richard Tsvangirai, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Norton, has stated that he remains in Parliament not for financial gain. Some individuals have been calling for CCC MPs and councillors who do not have any links with the ruling ZANU PF party, but are concerned about the public’s welfare, to resign following the departure of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa from the party. Those advocating for this believe that the CCC no longer serves a positive purpose. A few MPs, such as Fadzayi Mahere and Allan Norman Markham, have resigned in response.

However, the majority of MPs have chosen to stay in their positions. They argue that they need to consult with their constituents and await Nelson Chamisa’s next move before making a decision. Criticisms have been made against these MPs, accusing them of abandoning the struggle for freedom, being power-hungry, or simply being motivated by money rather than a desire to improve the lives of the general public. In response to these allegations, Richard Tsvangirai, son of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, stated that being an MP actually results in a financial loss for him. He said: