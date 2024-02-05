Richard Tsvangirai Says His Dedication To Parliament Is Not For Financial Gain
Richard Tsvangirai, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Norton, has stated that he remains in Parliament not for financial gain. Some individuals have been calling for CCC MPs and councillors who do not have any links with the ruling ZANU PF party, but are concerned about the public’s welfare, to resign following the departure of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa from the party. Those advocating for this believe that the CCC no longer serves a positive purpose. A few MPs, such as Fadzayi Mahere and Allan Norman Markham, have resigned in response.
However, the majority of MPs have chosen to stay in their positions. They argue that they need to consult with their constituents and await Nelson Chamisa’s next move before making a decision. Criticisms have been made against these MPs, accusing them of abandoning the struggle for freedom, being power-hungry, or simply being motivated by money rather than a desire to improve the lives of the general public. In response to these allegations, Richard Tsvangirai, son of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, stated that being an MP actually results in a financial loss for him. He said:
I’m actually running a financial loss by being an MP. The last program , that I did was worth more than my salary; my scholarship program is six times worth my salary. My programme for people with BP is worth more than my salary. Clearly, this is not about money.Feedback
If CCC members decide to withdraw from Parliament or local government authorities, it will lead to by-elections. However, there is no certainty that they will win as independent candidates. The by-elections that took place in December and February have shown this. Many CCC members who were recalled and attempted to run as independent candidates were unsuccessful in defeating candidates from the ruling ZANU PF party.
There are various reasons behind this. One factor is voter apathy, where people may not feel motivated or interested enough to participate in the elections. Additionally, voter intimidation can play a role, where individuals may feel pressured or threatened into voting a certain way. Another issue is the lack of unity and organization within the opposition, leading to disorder and confusion among their ranks.
