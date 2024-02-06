Zimbabwe National Army Seeks Qualified Officer Cadets To Fill Vacancies

2). Candidates should be between 18 and 22 years old for ‘A’ level holders, and up to 26 years old for those with Diplomas or Degrees.

3). They should also be single.

4). Male candidates should have a minimum height of 1.65m and weigh not less than 55 kgs, while female candidates should have a minimum height of 1.55m and weigh not less than 53 kgs.

5). Applicants need to include their contact details and references in their application letters.

6). They should submit their application letters along with certified copies of their academic and professional certificates at designated venues within their provinces and districts from February 5 to February 19, 2024.

For more information, you can contact the following numbers:

Matabeleland North Province:

– Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade (Mzilikazi Barracks) in Bulawayo

– Telephone number: (0292) 209436

Matabeleland South Province:

– Headquarters Buiawayo District (Lookout Masuku Barracks) in Bulawayo

– Telephone number: (0292) 66687

Mashonatand East Province:

– Headquarters 2 Infantry Brigade (Kaguvi Barracks) in Harare

– Telephone number: (0242) 743446

Manicatand Province:

– Headquarters 3 Infantry Brigade (Herbert Chitepo Barracks) in Mutare

– Telephone number: (02020) 63002

Masvingo Province:

– Headquarters 4 Infantry Ungade (Vitalis Gava Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks) in Marengo

– Telephone number: (0392) 263187

Mashonatand West Province:

– Headquarters; Mechanised Brigade (Inkomo Barracks)

– Telephone number: (067) 2192497

Mashonaland Central Province:

– Headquarters Artillery Brigade (Domboshava Barracks)

– Telephone number: (0242) 3363721

Midlands Province:

– Headquarters 5 Infantry Brigade in Kwekwe

– Telephone number: (05525) 70375

Successful candidates will undergo a selection process at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru. The training program will last for 21 months, after which candidates will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the Zimbabwe National Army.

The Army offers various benefits to its officers, including:

a). free medical and dental care,

b). housing and transport allowances, and

c). generous leave conditions.

It is important to note that the Zimbabwe National Army does not involve any third parties in the recruitment process and does not charge any fees.

If candidates have difficulties contacting the Formation Headquarters in their respective provinces, they can inquire at the Zimbabwe National Army Recruiting Office for assistance. Contact details for the recruiting office are provided.

