New Gweru Suburbs Are Cholera Hotspots - Mayor
New residential suburbs in Gweru, Midlands Province, have become cholera hotspots as the areas lack proper water and sanitation facilities.
Addressing an ordinary council meeting on Tuesday this week, Gweru mayor Martin Chivhoko said as of 06 February 2024, the city had recorded 17 cholera cases. Said Chivhoko (via the Southern Eye):
Most of the cases from Gweru have been recorded in the new residential areas where there is no municipal water supply and sewerage.Feedback
It is rather sad that some residents get their drinking water from shallow wells and practice open defecation which is a high risk in terms of personal and environmental hygiene.
Chivhoko said the Gweru City Council will descend on land developers who fail to provide water and sanitation infrastructure for new stands. He added:
The city has, however, set up the Infectious Diseases Hospital (in Ascot suburb) as the cholera treatment centre with all health facilities such as cholera treatment units.
Oral rehydration points will be set up at shopping centres and schools if cases rise beyond the threshold.
Chivhoko urged residents to adhere to hygienic practices such as regular washing of hands, eating hot and properly handled food and seeking early medical attention.
According to the Ministry of Health and Childcare, as of 7 February 2024, Zimbabwe had 23 181 suspected Cholera cases, 2 422 confirmed cases, 22 469 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 437 suspected deaths.
