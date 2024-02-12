Parents Sue Elite Schools Over Withheld Exam Results

6 minutes ago Mon, 12 Feb 2024 16:58:09 GMT

Two prestigious schools, Gateway High School and Lomagundi College, have been taken to court by parents of students who are aggrieved over the schools’ decision to withhold their “O” and “A” Level exam results due to outstanding tuition fees. The parents of the affected students sought the assistance of Tinashe Chinopfukutwa from ZLHR Lawyers to help them secure the release of their children’s examination results.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Chinopfukutwa filed an urgent application at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court on behalf of the parents, seeking an order that would compel Lomagundi College to provide the child’s Cambridge “A” Level exam results within 24 hours of the court order being granted. In the court application, Chinopfukutwa argued that withholding the exam results to coerce payment was unlawful and extortionate. He further contended that the student’s educational planning was being hindered, as application deadlines for certain programs had already passed. The longer the school authorities withheld the results, the more uncertain the student’s future would become. The court is set to hear and determine the application on Thursday 15 February 2024.

Regarding Gateway High School, Chinopfukutwa wrote a letter demanding the release of “O” Level exam results for a 16-year-old student who sat for her Cambridge exams in November 2023. The results were being withheld due to alleged outstanding school fees. Chinopfukutwa stated that the parents had engaged with the school authorities multiple times, attempting to establish a payment plan to settle the arrears and requesting access to their daughter’s results. However, their efforts proved futile as the school authorities evaded their requests.

