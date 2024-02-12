Zimbabwe Intends To Link The Exchange Rate To Hard Assets Including Gold

7 minutes ago Mon, 12 Feb 2024 13:34:13 GMT

Zimbabwe is taking steps to stabilise its local currency as it faces economic challenges. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube recently announced plans to link the exchange rate of the Zimbabwean dollar to hard assets like gold and establish a currency board, Reuters reported. The Zimbabwean dollar has experienced a significant decline of around 40% since the beginning of the year due to factors such as increased foreign currency demand from civil servants receiving December bonuses and lower commodity prices affecting inflows.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also stated recently, the government’s intention to introduce a “structured currency” without providing details, and the central bank governor confirmed that work is in progress. Minister Ncube explained that the aim is to manage liquidity growth, which is closely tied to money supply growth and inflation. By linking the exchange rate to a hard asset like gold, a currency board system would be implemented to limit the growth of domestic liquidity based on the value of the asset backing the currency.

