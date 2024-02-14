Human Rights Lawyers Challenge Eviction Of Villagers From Ancestral Lands

Across Zimbabwe, we are representing hundreds of distressed villagers, who are accused of illegally occupying their ancestral land.

In Chipinge in Manicaland province, our lawyer [Tariro Tazvitya], is representing 327 villagers, who reside in Mahachi village and are accused of illegally occupying Mahachi village.

Of the 327 villagers, 80 of them reside in Munyokowere village and are accused of illegally occupying Munyokowere village.

In Masvingo Province, we have filed an appeal at Masvingo Magistrates Court seeking to suspend an order for the eviction of some villagers from their ancestral land.

The villagers were recently convicted of occupying gazetted land without lawful authority as defined in section 3(1) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act by Masvingo Magistrate Ivy Jawona and sentenced to serve three months in prison, which was wholly suspended.

In addition, Magistrate Jawona ordered the villagers to vacate their land within 7 days. Now, the villagers, who are represented by Phillip Shumba of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, have asked the Masvingo Magistrates Court to stay their eviction pending the determination of their appeal against both conviction and sentence by the Masvingo High Court.

The villagers filed the appeal at Masvingo High Court on 9 February 2024 challenging their conviction and sentence by Magistrate Jawona.

In the appeal, the villagers argue that Magistrate Jawona erred and misdirected herself in convicting and sentencing the villagers for illegally occupying gazetted land as some of them have been in occupation of their land for more than 40 years and had effected tremendous improvements to their land.

The villagers want the High Court to overturn their conviction and set aside their sentence and refer their matter to the Constitutional Court for a determination of the constitutionality of their eviction.