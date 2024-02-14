Space And Land Barons Wreak Havoc In Mabelreign

4 minutes ago Wed, 14 Feb 2024 11:54:58 GMT

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitanda, has warned space and land barons in Mabelreign, Harare, that their illegal shenanigans will not be tolerated.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 13 February Chitando said only the Ministry or local authorities are empowered by the law to sell, lease or offer a lease with the option to purchase, Stateland or Council land.

Chitando, who was in the company of the Deputy Minister and Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Public Works and Secretary for Harare Metropolitan Province, met with high-level officials from the City of Harare, led by the Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume, the Member of Parliament for Harare West Constituency, Honorable J. Mamombe (MP) and some residents of Ward 16, which covers Mabelereign suburb yesterday. He said:

