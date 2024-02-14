Space And Land Barons Wreak Havoc In Mabelreign
The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitanda, has warned space and land barons in Mabelreign, Harare, that their illegal shenanigans will not be tolerated.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 13 February Chitando said only the Ministry or local authorities are empowered by the law to sell, lease or offer a lease with the option to purchase, Stateland or Council land.
Chitando, who was in the company of the Deputy Minister and Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Public Works and Secretary for Harare Metropolitan Province, met with high-level officials from the City of Harare, led by the Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume, the Member of Parliament for Harare West Constituency, Honorable J. Mamombe (MP) and some residents of Ward 16, which covers Mabelereign suburb yesterday. He said:
It was brought to our attention that there have been and continue to be illegal invasion of greenway spaces in Mabelreign, on Stateland and Council land, led by land and space barons.
I want to make it abundantly clear that Government’s position is that it is illegal to parcel out State land or council land for whatever purpose, which responsibility is bestowed only on local planning authorities.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
It is also illegal, for any person who is not authorized by the Ministry or the Council, to sell, lease or offer a lease with option to purchase, of Stateland or Council land.
All stakeholders are encouraged to work together to ensure that there is sanity in the greenways of Mabelreign.
Illegal allocations of land in general and in urban areas, inclusive in greenways in Mabelreign, will not be tolerated.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that as of 12 February 2024, a total of 3 775 suspects have been arrested with 985 convictions being made by the courts, while 3 360 cases are pending trial under the ongoing Government’s country-wide operation, “No To Land Barons and Illegal Settlements on Land”.
More: Pindula News