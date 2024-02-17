Delta Corporation Funds Clean Water Initiative In Masvingo Province

13 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 06:13:38 GMT

Delta Corporation Limited, a company that produces beverages and is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), is financing a solar borehole project in the Nyahunda area of Bikita, Masvingo province. The project, which costs US$10,000, aims to provide clean water to over 5,000 people, including 500 students from Tagona Secondary and Chitenderano Primary Schools.

In addition to the borehole project, Delta Corporation has spent US$15,000 to refurbish a classroom block, a teacher’s house, and ablution facilities for the school children. These buildings were damaged by heavy rains in October 2023. The project began late last year and focuses on addressing the issue of inadequate water and poor sanitation in Tagona, Chitenderano Schools, and the Nyahunda community. This effort will help mitigate the spread of the ongoing cholera epidemic.

According to Ms. Patricia Murambinda, the general manager in charge of corporate affairs at Delta, Bikita experiences water shortages, and the community often faces outbreaks of diarrhoea and typhoid due to the use of contaminated water. The solar borehole project aims to provide clean and safe water to these vulnerable communities.

