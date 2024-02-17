Harare City Consoles Families Of Four Children Found Dead In A Car
The Harare City Council (HCC) has expressed its condolences to the families of four children who were found dead in a car in Hopely Zone 1 on February 15, 2024. The children were identified as Allen Busiri (3), Anotidaishe Mutize (4), Ashley Matowe (3), and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3). The police discovered their lifeless bodies in a non-functional vehicle with tinted windows at 7:00 p.m.
The Mayor, Councillors, Town Clerk, Management, and staff of the HCC shared their deepest sympathies with the bereaved families. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the local government authority said:
The Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume, Councillors, Town Clerk, Management & staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the families of the four children Allen Busiri (3), Anotidaishe Mutize (4), Ashley Matowe (3) and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3) who died on 15th of February 2024.
May their souls rest in eternal peace. In response to the tragedy, the Mayor said the City will provide free graves for the 4 toddlers and four coffins through HMMAS. The City also provided firewood and part of the food to be consumed at the funeral.Feedback
Councillor Everjoice Kamusikiri of Ward 35 Harare South stated that the funeral would be held at a single location to ensure proper logistical coordination, given that the children were friends and relatives.
According to the police, the four children entered a parked Black Toyota Chaser motor vehicle with a non-functional engine. They closed the rear passenger door, which had tinted windows. The vehicle was parked at a Hopely Zone 1, Harare residence, from noon until 7:00 p.m.
Tragically, the children suffocated inside the vehicle, and their lifeless bodies were discovered at 7:00 p.m.
