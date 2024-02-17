Harare City Consoles Families Of Four Children Found Dead In A Car

5 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 16:06:07 GMT

The Harare City Council (HCC) has expressed its condolences to the families of four children who were found dead in a car in Hopely Zone 1 on February 15, 2024. The children were identified as Allen Busiri (3), Anotidaishe Mutize (4), Ashley Matowe (3), and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3). The police discovered their lifeless bodies in a non-functional vehicle with tinted windows at 7:00 p.m.

The Mayor, Councillors, Town Clerk, Management, and staff of the HCC shared their deepest sympathies with the bereaved families. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the local government authority said: