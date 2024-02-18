Tragic Accident: Toyota Fun Cargo With 12 Passengers Overturns, Resulting In Deaths And Injuries

6 minutes ago Sun, 18 Feb 2024 12:21:47 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic accident that resulted in the death of two people and injuries to six others. The incident occurred on the Rutenga-Zvishavane road when a Toyota Fun Cargo, a small car designed for commuting and carrying up to five passengers, veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its left side. The car was reported to have been carrying 12 passengers, exceeding its intended capacity.

The ZRP released a statement regarding the accident, stating that two individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, and the injured individuals were admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Four passengers fortunately escaped unharmed. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said: