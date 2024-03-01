Man (23) Who Sold Beer To Children On Christmas Day Found Guilty

7 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 17:57:55 GMT

A 23-year-old man from Harare who sold beer to children on Christmas Day last year was on Friday, 01 March found guilty of selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18 by the Harare Magistrates Court.

The suspect, Phaeton Mutiyaya, was arrested after a video clip of children drinking beer in central Harare circulated on social media platforms.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Mutiyaya will be back in Court on Monday the 4 March for sentencing. The NPAZ said:

