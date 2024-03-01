Man (23) Who Sold Beer To Children On Christmas Day Found Guilty
A 23-year-old man from Harare who sold beer to children on Christmas Day last year was on Friday, 01 March found guilty of selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18 by the Harare Magistrates Court.
The suspect, Phaeton Mutiyaya, was arrested after a video clip of children drinking beer in central Harare circulated on social media platforms.
The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Mutiyaya will be back in Court on Monday the 4 March for sentencing. The NPAZ said:
Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) who sold alcohol to 10 minors aged between 5 and 11 over the festive season was this Friday found guilty by the Harare Magistrates Court.
When a video of the drunk minors went viral on social media, the public was outraged and condemned the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 18.
Mutiyaya was selling alcohol illegally from a private residence in Mbare. He will be back in Court on Monday the 4th of March for sentencing.
