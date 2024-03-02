Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Brutally Assaulting Sugarcane "Thief"

Zenderai was assaulted by Hardlife Mananga (21), Luckson Ruzive (30), a 15-year-old boy, the main suspect identified as James Gumbi, and three other suspects who are at large.

The assailants accused Zenderai and his colleague of stealing sugarcane from Gumbi’s plot.

According to TellZim News, Gumbi is a former MDC Masvingo Provincial Chairperson who hails from Zaka and has a farm in Concessions. Reads the statement:

Reference is made to the Concession Assault incident which went viral on social media platforms recently.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the complainant, Beven Zenderani (25) has been located and taken to a local hospital for medical examination. The incident occurred on 18th February 2024.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since arrested three suspects:-

Hardlife Mananga (21)

Luckson Ruzive (30)

A 15-year-old juvenile who has been released into the custody of his parents.

The Police has activated a team to arrest the main suspect, James Gumbi in Harare, while three other suspects are also being sought by the Police.

The complainant was picked up by some of the suspects while walking in the company of a friend near James Gumbi’s plot.

The suspects allege that the complainant and his friend had stolen the sugarcane they were eating from Gumbi’s plot.

The suspects called James Gumbi to the scene. They then took turns to assault the complainant.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will provide more details on the investigation once James Gumbi has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Police commends the public for the valuable support and cooperation in the fight against criminal acts in the country.