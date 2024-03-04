16-year-old Boy Rapes And Kills Cousin, Chops Body Into Pieces

He then dragged the dismembered body to the edge of a maize field where he dumped it.

The deceased’s head and left lower limb were found on the ground near the footpath, approximately 10 metres from the body.

A piece of flesh, believed to be from the deceased’s abdomen, was also located on the same footpath, about 30 metres away.

However, the flesh from the right thigh could not be located.

In his warned and cautioned statement to the police, the teenager admitted to the murder.

He claimed that he murdered the girl because she had threatened to report him to her mother for alleged sexual abuse.

The boy allegedly confessed under interrogation to raping his cousin after watching pornography.

Asked by the police why he allegedly killed her, the boy said:

I did this after watching pornography on my phone. I forced the deceased to have sexual intercourse with me. Then I murdered her using an axe. I beheaded her because some people told me they wanted a human head and leg in Kwekwe, where I used to live so that they could give me money.

The boy appeared before Binga resident magistrate Victor Mpofu facing two counts of rape and one of murder.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 11 March 2014.

The magistrate said it was the most brutal attack “he had ever seen”.

Prosecuting, Quiet Mpofu said that on 26 February around midday, the boy and her cousin were at their homestead.

The accused was watching videos on his mobile phone while sleeping in one of the bedrooms, and the now-deceased was also sleeping on the veranda.

The two allegedly had a misunderstanding over a phone, which resulted in the accused smashing the deceased’s cellphone.

The girl then went to sleep in the house. The accused, who had been allegedly watching pornographic videos, subsequently followed and grabbed her before ripping off her clothes and then raped her.

After being sexually abused the deceased told the accused person that she intended to report the matter to her mother, and then she went to sleep on the veranda again.

The accused person then took an axe and allegedly struck the deceased once on the neck thereby killing her instantly.

After that, he chopped off her head and left lower limb using the axe. He also cut off a piece of flesh from the deceased’s buttocks, and right thigh and removed a piece of flesh from the abdomen leaving the intestines exposed.

The accused washed the knife and placed it on the veranda before leaving the scene.

He was arrested while attempting to cross nearby Chizarira National Park.

More: Pindula News

