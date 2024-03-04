Zambezi Boutique Fined US$500 For Using Starlink

Acting on the tip-off a team from POTRAZ together with the Police proceeded to the company premises where they were led to the terminal connection located at the reception area.

The General Manager of the company failed to produce a license authorizing them to possess, control or operate the equipment.

The company was sentenced to a fine of US$500 and the Starlink equipment was forfeited to the state.

Last month, a Chinese mining company operating in Mashonaland Central Province was fined US$700 for using Starlink.

San He Mining company in Guruve was ordered to pay a US$700 fine by a Bindura Magistrate for contravening the Postal and Telecommunication Act.

