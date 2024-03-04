Zambezi Boutique Fined US$500 For Using Starlink
A Victoria Falls-based company, Zambezi Boutique Private Limited was recently ordered to pay a US$500 fine by a Victoria Falls Magistrate for using Starlink internet services.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the company was charged with contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05 i.e. “possession, control or operate a radio station without a radio station license.” The NPA said:
Sometime in September 2023, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) received a tip-off to the effect that the company was in possession of Starlink terminals.Feedback
Acting on the tip-off a team from POTRAZ together with the Police proceeded to the company premises where they were led to the terminal connection located at the reception area.
The General Manager of the company failed to produce a license authorizing them to possess, control or operate the equipment.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The company was sentenced to a fine of US$500 and the Starlink equipment was forfeited to the state.
Last month, a Chinese mining company operating in Mashonaland Central Province was fined US$700 for using Starlink.
San He Mining company in Guruve was ordered to pay a US$700 fine by a Bindura Magistrate for contravening the Postal and Telecommunication Act.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals