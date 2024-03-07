More Than 2.1 Million People Vaccinated Against Cholera In Zimbabwe

The vaccination campaign was supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the African Region.

The first phase was completed in target districts in Harare province, as well as in Masvingo, Midlands and Mashonaland Central, achieving over 90% coverage.

Vaccination teams went from door to door, complementing fixed vaccination points in all health facilities in the affected areas.

Each vaccination team comprised three community health workers (comprised of a vaccinator, social mobilizer and recorder), and vaccinated an average of 150 people a day.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, in collaboration with other ministries and supported by WHO, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners, rolled out a multisectoral cholera response.

It focuses on streamlining the coordination of the outbreak response at all levels, treatment of cases and prevention, through improved access to safe water, sanitation, personal and food hygiene, and the dissemination of preventive messages to vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Jean-Marie Dangou, Acting WHO Representative in Zimbabwe said:

While oral cholera vaccines are a critical component in the cholera response, it is important to highlight that cholera thrives where sanitation and clean water are scarce or inadequate. Cholera is a disease of inequality. We must therefore acknowledge the critical work that remains.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of 4 March 2024, Zimbabwe had 27 182 suspected Cholera cases, 2 734 confirmed cases, 26 482 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 502 suspected deaths.

