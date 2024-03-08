You Can Conveniently Buy Airtime Via WhatsApp While Econet Fixes Network Challenges

5 minutes ago Fri, 08 Mar 2024 08:22:37 GMT

Econet has been facing network challenges for a few days now. They communicated a couple of days ago that they were experiencing a technical issue affecting recharge and some banking services. They apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that they were working to restore normal service. While some services have been restored, there are still some issues remaining.

Econet announced that customers can now top up their airtime using recharge cards purchased from an Econet vendor. However, services dependent on USSD are still not functioning properly. Calls, SMS, and internet services have been working fine, so customers can still use those features without any problems.

Techzim Affected

Techzim, a technology news website, also reported that they were affected by the network issues. They mentioned that *405#, a service code for Econet, was not working. However, they highlighted that NetOne users had alternative options like purchasing airtime on the Techzim website, via WhatsApp, or through their app.

