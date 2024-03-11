Zimbabwe Embassy Dispatches Team To Western Cape Bus Accident Scene

3 minutes ago Mon, 11 Mar 2024 15:51:06 GMT

The Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa has deployed a team to assess the needs and ascertain circumstances around a bus accident that claimed the lives of 13 Zimbabweans in the Western Cape Province on Saturday evening.

A Simlex Bus Company coach collided with a commercial truck that was going in the opposite direction, 140km before Cape Town along the Hex River Pass.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town. The stretch of road on which the accident occurred has sharp curves.

