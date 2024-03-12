How to Buy NetOne Airtime With EcoCash. Converting To Bundles
A note from Pindula Market:
With Econet airtime recharges having been down for about 7 days now, many Zimbabweans are trying out other networks temporarily.
NetOne is the clear alternative at the moment.
Given our association with Techzim, here is a guide on how to buy NetOne Airtime using EcoCash and how to make sure you convert the airtime to bundles before it gets used up.
How to Buy
You have the following options for buying NetOne Airtime:
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
- Techzim’s USSD code *405# – with this option, you can pay with EcoCash ZWL or USD whichever you choose. You can also use Innbucks.
- Techzim Website: You can also buy on the web using this link: https://www.techzim.co.zw/airtime/
- NetOne OneMoney: You can also use NetOne mobile money platform, OneMoney. Ofcourse you will need to have some money there to start with.
Turning off Out of Bundle Browsing
One complaint people have had these recent weeks is that their airtime gets used up before they have a chance to convert it to a data bundle.
You need to turn off Out of Bundle browsing. To do that dial *130#
Turn off data before you buy airtime
Even with Out of Bundle Browsing turned off, sometimes strange things happen and you find your airtime has been used.
To avoid this just make sure data is turned off completely before you buy airtime.
On Android phones, do this:
- go to settings
- Go to networking
- Switch off the data component
Converting NetOne Airtime to Bundles
To convert NetOne airtime to Bundles dial *379#
You can convert to data bundles or voice bundles.