Tropical Storm Filipo Makes Landfall In Mozambique

12 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 14:05:34 GMT

Severe Tropical Storm Filipo made landfall on the city of Vilankulo in southern Mozambique on Tuesday morning.

The city’s mayor, Joaquim Quinito Vilanculos told Lusa News that the storm affected hundreds of houses and also several public buildings, in addition to leaving several roads impassable.

Club of Mozambique quoted the president of the municipal council of Vilankulo in Inhambane province as saying the situation was “most complicated” in the neighbourhoods. He said:

