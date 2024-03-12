Tropical Storm Filipo Makes Landfall In Mozambique
Severe Tropical Storm Filipo made landfall on the city of Vilankulo in southern Mozambique on Tuesday morning.
The city’s mayor, Joaquim Quinito Vilanculos told Lusa News that the storm affected hundreds of houses and also several public buildings, in addition to leaving several roads impassable.
Club of Mozambique quoted the president of the municipal council of Vilankulo in Inhambane province as saying the situation was “most complicated” in the neighbourhoods. He said:
We could be talking about hundreds of affected houses, which were left without roofs because it is there in the neighbourhoods that the situation is most complicated.
We are carrying out a survey, but we also have several public buildings affected.
Mozambican authorities estimate that around 525 000 people could be affected by the weather system which is battering central and southern Mozambique with strong winds and rain.
The Severe Tropical Storm is expected to exit into the Indian Ocean on 14 March, after tracking over the provinces of Inhambane, Gaza and Maputo.
