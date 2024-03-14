Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes In Chitungwiza
Chitungwiza Municipality has notified residents of the resumption of the polio vaccination campaign next week.
In a public notice, the local authority said the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in line with the World Health Organization recommendation, will be conducting the second round of the poliomyelitis (polio) vaccination campaign from 19 to 22 March. It said:
All children below the age of 10 will be targeted for vaccination. The vaccination teams will be moving from house to house, at shopping centres and markets, vaccinating all eligible children.
This follows the successful implementation of the first novel polio vaccination campaign conducted in February this year.
There has been confirmation of a circulating polio virus in Zimbabwe, which requires an outbreak response using a new polio vaccine.
Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that is caused by poliovirus and largely affects children under 10 years of age.
The virus is transmitted person-to-person, spread mainly through the fecal-oral route or by contaminated water, and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can affect the nervous system and cause paralysis.
