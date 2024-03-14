Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes In Chitungwiza

This follows the successful implementation of the first novel polio vaccination campaign conducted in February this year.

There has been confirmation of a circulating polio virus in Zimbabwe, which requires an outbreak response using a new polio vaccine.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that is caused by poliovirus and largely affects children under 10 years of age.

The virus is transmitted person-to-person, spread mainly through the fecal-oral route or by contaminated water, and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can affect the nervous system and cause paralysis.

