FAZ Members Assault CCC Councillor At School Meeting
Individuals associated with Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a ZANU PF affiliate led by Kudzai Chidewe, have been reported to the police for an alleged assault on Tawedzerwa Runyowa, the sole CCC councillor for Chivi District.
As reported by The Mirror, the incident occurred in the presence of parents and school children. FAZ is an organization known for its involvement in violence and interference during the 2023 elections.
The FAZ allegedly attempted to prevent Runyowa from attending a school meeting at Madyangove Primary School.
The case has been officially reported at Chivi Police Station under RRB number 5770498.
Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa stated that he is not currently aware of the case.
Speaking to The Mirror, Runyowa said he met Kudzai Chidewu and two accomplices at the school last week. He said:
I was attending a meeting at Madyangove Primary and Kudzai Chidewu and his colleagues approached me. Kudzai is well known at the Growth Point.
He asked me why I was attending a school meeting. They dragged me into a bush and accused me of giving headaches to people and the ruling party. They assaulted me with open hands and were later refrained by the people.
They assaulted me in front of parents and my children who attend school at Madyangove.
They barred me from attending the meeting notwithstanding that I am a councillor and I have children at the school.
Runyowa is the sole elected opposition candidate in Chivi. He went head-to-head with Stoneshed Chikambure, the ZANU PF candidate and a prominent businessman.
More: Pindula News