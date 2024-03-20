FAZ Members Assault CCC Councillor At School Meeting

4 minutes ago Wed, 20 Mar 2024 13:39:59 GMT

Individuals associated with Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a ZANU PF affiliate led by Kudzai Chidewe, have been reported to the police for an alleged assault on Tawedzerwa Runyowa, the sole CCC councillor for Chivi District.

As reported by The Mirror, the incident occurred in the presence of parents and school children. FAZ is an organization known for its involvement in violence and interference during the 2023 elections.

The FAZ allegedly attempted to prevent Runyowa from attending a school meeting at Madyangove Primary School.

Feedback