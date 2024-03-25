Warriors Take Part In Tree Planting Event In Malawi

8 minutes ago Mon, 25 Mar 2024 15:20:25 GMT

On Monday, March 25, the Zimbabwe national football team, affectionately known as the Warriors, actively engaged in a tree-planting initiative in Lilongwe, Malawi.

This commendable effort coincides with their participation in a four-nation tournament in the central African country.

According to an official statement from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Warriors were represented by Coach Norman Mapeza, Captain Marshall Munetsi, and FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima during this significant event. Reads the statement:

