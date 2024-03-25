Warriors Take Part In Tree Planting Event In Malawi
On Monday, March 25, the Zimbabwe national football team, affectionately known as the Warriors, actively engaged in a tree-planting initiative in Lilongwe, Malawi.
This commendable effort coincides with their participation in a four-nation tournament in the central African country.
According to an official statement from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Warriors were represented by Coach Norman Mapeza, Captain Marshall Munetsi, and FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima during this significant event. Reads the statement:
The Warriors this morning took time out of their preparations for the final of the Malawi four nations tournament, to take part in some tree planting in Lilongwe under the auspices of the Football Association of Malawi and the FIFA Forward Program.
In a display of unity and environmental commitment, the Warriors who were represented by coach Norman Mapeza, captain Marshall Munetsi and FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, joined with Kenya, Zambia and hosts Malawi to take advantage of an incredible opportunity to leverage the visibility and interest of the four nations tournament to shine the spotlight on environmental issues and make their contribution to a greener future for Malawi.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Meanwhile, the Warriors will face Kenya in the final of the Four-Nations tournament at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Tuesday, March 26.
Zimbabwe reached the finals of the tournament after coming from behind against Zambia in the semi-final played on Saturday, to force the match into a penalty shootout.
The showdown between the traditional rivals, the Warriors and Chipolopolo, at Bingu National Stadium was followed by another semi-final clash between hosts Malawi and Kenya.
The Harambee Stars of Kenya booked a place in the finals after extinguishing the Flames of Malawi 4-0.
More: Pindula News