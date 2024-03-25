ZANU PF Warns MPs, Officials Skipping Crucial Meetings Of Party Organs

17 minutes ago Mon, 25 Mar 2024 07:54:35 GMT

ZANU PF Politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has called for disciplinary action against his party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and officials who habitually skip crucial party meetings.

Speaking at a ZANU PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Sunday, Ziyambi emphasized that attendance at party meetings is a constitutional requirement that must be respected and adhered to.

According to a report by NewZimbabwe.com, Ziyambi expressed his disapproval of MPs and party officials bunking meetings without providing satisfactory apologies. He highlighted that such behaviour is unacceptable. He said:

