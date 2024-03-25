ZANU PF Warns MPs, Officials Skipping Crucial Meetings Of Party Organs
ZANU PF Politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has called for disciplinary action against his party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and officials who habitually skip crucial party meetings.
Speaking at a ZANU PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Sunday, Ziyambi emphasized that attendance at party meetings is a constitutional requirement that must be respected and adhered to.
According to a report by NewZimbabwe.com, Ziyambi expressed his disapproval of MPs and party officials bunking meetings without providing satisfactory apologies. He highlighted that such behaviour is unacceptable. He said:
I have made a worrying observation that only three or so MPs out of the so many that we have in the province have come for today’s PCC meeting. Let me remind fellow comrades that attendance is a requirement.
Even in various organs of the party, the Youth, Women’s and War Veterans leagues, kindly ensure this requirement is fulfilled by having regular meetings with all members present.
During the meeting, only four legislators — Chegutu West MP Shaky Timburwa, Magunje MP Supa Monga, Hurungwe East’s Chenjerai Kangausaru, and Chinjai Kambuzuma of Hurungwe West — were present out of a possible dozen-and-a-half MPs from the province.
ZANU PF Mashonaland West chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the party will take disciplinary action against those who continue to be absent.
She informed the delegates that the ZANU PF national commissariat department had assigned the provinces the responsibility of preparing for the forthcoming cell and village restructuring initiative.
More: Pindula News