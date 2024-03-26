Warriors Ready For Harambee Stars - Mapeza

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Kenya convincingly defeated Malawi with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Addressing the media, Mapeza expressed eagerness to take on Kenya, even though he admits to having limited knowledge about their team. He said:

It’s much about self-belief. It’s much about the group. It was not about individuals, but the whole group, and that is football.

Football is different from tennis. In tennis, you are always alone on the court.

But football is about collective effort and the guys showed that against Zambia and l am more than happy.

I am looking forward to the same mentality and the same approach when we face Kenya.

We last played Kenya some years ago. Coming to the rankings, l wasn’t looking much into that. I was concentrating much on club football so l wasn’t reading into FIFA rankings.

However, l last played against Kenya in the CECAFA Cup and it was years ago. They have changed. They were fantastic in their game two days ago.

The speed and the way they attacked with their wing play were solid, and we can look forward to an entertaining game against them. We are ready.