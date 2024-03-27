ZANU PF Expels Official Linked To Kasukuwere’s Presidential Bid

Tsenengamu cited Pemhenayi whom he said was recruited to mobilise support in Manicaland province.

Pemhenayi contested in the ZANU PF primary elections last year but lost in the internal polls to Admire Mahachi.

According to a letter dated March 7, seen by NewsDay, ZANU PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu confirmed the expulsion of Pemhenayi. Reads the letter:

The letter serves to advise you that the politburo sitting at the 372nd ordinary session on February 29, 2024, endorsed the national disciplinary committee decision to expel you from the party with immediate effect. The decision was arrived at after the national disciplinary committee had found you guilty of disciplinary offences prescribed in the Zanu PF party constitution article 37, section 549 subsections 9,12 and 16.

Pemhenayi was once convicted and sentenced for assaulting former ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro’s personal assistant, Wilson Nyamande.

The ZANU PF politburo also recommended the suspension of Manicaland Provincial Women League chairperson Happiness Nyakuedzwa. Reads the letter signed by Mpofu:

You have been suspended from holding any leadership position in the party for a period of two years with immediate effect. Suspension is in accordance with the amended ZANU PF constitution article 36 section 531, subsection 4.

Nyakuedzwa is accused of insulting Zanu PF Women’s League secretary for external affairs Betty Kaseke.

She is also accused of misusing party resources in Manicaland’s timber project, among other allegations.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF politburo has endorsed the re-admission of former youth league leader Kudzai Chipanga.

Chipanga was fired from the ruling party in 2017 together with several other members aligned to the G40 faction following the ouster of then-President Robert Mugabe in a military coup.

According to the letter, Chipanga is now free to participate in all party programmes and activities without prejudice.

