Odzi Man (40) Jailed 8 Months For Fondling Church Member (15)

6 minutes ago Fri, 05 Apr 2024 06:57:45 GMT

A 40-year-old Odzi man was sentenced to 8 months in prison for indecent assault by the Mutare Magistrates Court after he fondled a fellow church member.

The brief facts of the case are that on the 30th of March 2024, during Easter celebrations, the accused person was entrusted by a church supervisor to accompany the complainant (15) home to obtain some water for a baptism ceremony.

However, along the way, the accused person placed his hand on the complainant’s shoulder, reached for her breast and fondled her while proposing love to her. He also requested to have sexual intercourse with the complainant but was turned down.

