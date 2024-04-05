Odzi Man (40) Jailed 8 Months For Fondling Church Member (15)
A 40-year-old Odzi man was sentenced to 8 months in prison for indecent assault by the Mutare Magistrates Court after he fondled a fellow church member.
The brief facts of the case are that on the 30th of March 2024, during Easter celebrations, the accused person was entrusted by a church supervisor to accompany the complainant (15) home to obtain some water for a baptism ceremony.
However, along the way, the accused person placed his hand on the complainant’s shoulder, reached for her breast and fondled her while proposing love to her. He also requested to have sexual intercourse with the complainant but was turned down.
When they arrived at the complainant’s house, he stroked her skirt. The complainant told the church supervisor about the incident which was reported to the police. The accused person was arrested.
He was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment of which 4 months was suspended. A further 4 months was suspended on condition that he perform 140 hours of community service.
More: Pindula News