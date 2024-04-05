Warriors Won't Use Rwandan Stadium For Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers - ZIFA

5 minutes ago Fri, 05 Apr 2024 08:34:40 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has ruled out using the 10,000-capacity Huye Stadium in the city of Butare, Rwanda, for the Warriors’ next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying home match against Lesotho in South Africa. Their reason is that the stadium is too distant from Zimbabwe.

Due to the Government’s failure to fulfil its promise of rehabilitating the National Sports Stadium to Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards, the Warriors are likely to play their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on foreign soil.

In their last home match, the Zimbabwe senior national team faced Nigeria and Rwanda at Huye Stadium in November 2023, resulting in draws for both matches.

