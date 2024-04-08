ZIFA Currently Not Offering FIFA Induction Courses

The Zimbabwe Football Association has taken note of the dissemination of false information concerning the induction of FIFA courses.

We wish to clarify that the Association is not involved in these courses at present. Furthermore, there are no ongoing courses currently, but the Association will organize them in due time.

It is crucial to emphasize to the public that impersonating football officials is a criminal offence, as is the spreading of such misleading and alarmist statements through social media platforms.

All communication regarding FIFA Courses will be strictly conducted through our official channels. We urge the public to disregard any statements not issued through official ZIFA channels.