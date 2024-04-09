ZIMTA Makes Fresh Demand For Teachers' Salaries

He said teachers expect to be awarded salaries that align with their profession, their qualifications, their experiences and the workload.

Taderera said that the US$20 salary increment granted to civil servants fell significantly short and not enough to cover their basic needs. He said:

Our demand is also, as per our last negotiations where the government, of course, gave us $20.00 and on the part of teachers $39.00 payable in RTGS but still, we thought that this was a mockery on our part and because of that we think that the government should be serious going forward to give us something quite meaningful. A salary increase of $20.00 is just about nothing to take home, a salary increase of $ 39 RTGS which they are now calling Zimbabwean Gold (ZiG) again is just about nothing to take home about considering the inflationary pressures that are there and the cost of living that is also prevailing within the economy

The Government recently raised civil servants’ salaries to US$320, up from US$300, and indexed the Zimbabwe dollar component to the prevailing official exchange rate.

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) is expected to meet this month where ZIMTA plans to table its demands.

