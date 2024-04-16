Mushikashika Crew Arrested For Kidnapping And Assaulting Cops In Harare

The cops arrested the pirate taxi driver and his conductor who were illegally carrying passengers in a grey Nissan AD van (AGE 6658) without an operator’s licence.

The two police officers boarded the car and ordered Kudakwashe to drive to Mbare Traffic Police Post at Masteps in Hopley.

Rather than complying with the police officers’ instructions, Kudakwashe drove the vehicle toward the east along Forbes Road, ultimately colliding with a precast wall of a house, which brought the vehicle to a halt.

Both Kudakwashe and Emmanuel attacked the two police officers, repeatedly striking them on the head and face with unidentified objects.

The assault was captured on video and shared widely on social media by an unidentified individual.

The cops eventually called for backup from their office and managed to subdue the suspects.

They sustained head injuries from the assault and were rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the two men, adding that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

