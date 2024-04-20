ZANU PF Affiliate Launches Racist Attack Against Bulawayo Mayor

David Coltart did well by not attending independence celebrations. He killed our people. We defeated him and other Smith regime soldiers. He is still bitter, we did not want bitter people at independence events today.

Coltart explained his reasons for snubbing the Independence Day to Bulawayo Councillors, saying he had not been formally invited to attend the event by the Government. He said:

Councillors I need to explain my position to you all regarding the Independence Day celebrations today.

Whilst a general notice has been sent out to Councillor, the office of the Mayor has not been invited by Government to attend. This is a basic courtesy which should be extended to the office, not me personally as such.

I have also been advised that in recent years Mayors were snubbed at Independence Day celebrations to such an extent that they no longer attended. Whilst I hope this treatment of Mayors has ended I am not prepared to allow it to happen again.

A few weeks ago I was invited to a function – a Business Expo – where the office of the Mayor was snubbed by Government at the event. I registered a protest and left. I am not prepared to allow the office of Mayor to be denigrated again.

I have made sure that at events I have control over, appropriate Government officials are invited personally and I expect that the office of Mayor will be respected in a similar fashion going forward.

I am grateful that you are attending this national celebration and am with you all in spirit.

God bless Zimbabwe.