ZANU PF Affiliate Launches Racist Attack Against Bulawayo Mayor
A ZANU PF affiliate, ZANU PF Patriots, has accused Bulawayo Mayor, David Coltart (CCC), of being complicit in the killing of scores of indigenous people before the country attained majority rule in 1980.
ZANU PF Patriots was reacting to Coltart’s earlier announcement that he would not attend the Independence Day celebrations on 18 April 2024 because the Government failed to recognise the Office of Mayor.
The ruling party affiliate, through its official X page, asserted that Coltart made the right decision by avoiding the event, alleging that he, along with former Rhodesian soldiers, had harmed indigenous people and harboured bitterness. It said:
David Coltart did well by not attending independence celebrations. He killed our people. We defeated him and other Smith regime soldiers. He is still bitter, we did not want bitter people at independence events today.
Coltart explained his reasons for snubbing the Independence Day to Bulawayo Councillors, saying he had not been formally invited to attend the event by the Government. He said:
Councillors I need to explain my position to you all regarding the Independence Day celebrations today.
Whilst a general notice has been sent out to Councillor, the office of the Mayor has not been invited by Government to attend. This is a basic courtesy which should be extended to the office, not me personally as such.
I have also been advised that in recent years Mayors were snubbed at Independence Day celebrations to such an extent that they no longer attended. Whilst I hope this treatment of Mayors has ended I am not prepared to allow it to happen again.
A few weeks ago I was invited to a function – a Business Expo – where the office of the Mayor was snubbed by Government at the event. I registered a protest and left. I am not prepared to allow the office of Mayor to be denigrated again.
I have made sure that at events I have control over, appropriate Government officials are invited personally and I expect that the office of Mayor will be respected in a similar fashion going forward.
I am grateful that you are attending this national celebration and am with you all in spirit.
God bless Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News