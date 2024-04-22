Fake Gynaecologist Arrested At Parirenyatwa Hospital

4 minutes ago Mon, 22 Apr 2024 05:04:07 GMT

A 52-year-old was arrested last week for masquerading as a gynaecologist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

As reported by NewsDay, the accused, Andrew Mapulanga appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi following his arrest on Thursday.

He is facing a charge of possession of articles for criminal use and he was remanded in custody to this Monday for bail application.

