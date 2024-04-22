Fake Gynaecologist Arrested At Parirenyatwa Hospital
A 52-year-old was arrested last week for masquerading as a gynaecologist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.
As reported by NewsDay, the accused, Andrew Mapulanga appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi following his arrest on Thursday.
He is facing a charge of possession of articles for criminal use and he was remanded in custody to this Monday for bail application.
Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that on April 15 this year, Mapulanga went to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals hanging a stethoscope on his neck and moved up and down the corridors at the hospital.
It is further alleged that a security officer, Julia Shambare, suspected him to be a fake doctor because of his suspicious movements.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Shambare then alerted her colleague Alexander Munera who apprehended Mapulanga and took him to ZRP Parirenyatwa Post.
The police searched Mapulanga and found him in possession of a stethoscope, a business card indicating that he is a gynaecologist and a photocopy of Charity Mungofa’s Ordinary Level certificate.
More: Pindula News